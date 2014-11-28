Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:17 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Crime Data Show Continuing Drop in Robberies, But Steep Rise in Meth Arrests

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | November 28, 2014 | 7:44 a.m.

Attached is a summary of response times and recent crime data for the City of Santa Barbara collected by the Police Department and provided to the mayor and City Council.

The following are some highlights:

» Response times: The average response times to Priority 1 (emergency life-threatening) and Priority 2 (emergency non-life-threatening) calls for service met the performance objectives of seven minutes and 14.5 minutes or less, respectively, for these call types. The average response times, however, for Priority 3 (nonemergency) and Priority 4 (routine) calls for service did not meet performance objectives. State-mandated officer training requirements negatively impacted patrol staffing during this period, resulting in longer response times.

» Positive trends: The rate of robberies has been experiencing a strong downward trend. Year to date there has been a 33 percent decrease in robberies compared with the year to date figure from 2013, and a 49 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2012.

The overall rate of property crimes is also significantly lower than previous years. Year to date there has been a 23 percent decrease in property crimes compared with the year to date figure from 2013, and a 34 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2012. Of property crimes, the decrease in the rate of burglaries and thefts from vehicles has been significant. Year to date there has been a 27 percent decrease in burglaries and thefts from vehicles compared with the year to date figure from 2013, and a 54 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2009, the highest of the last five years.

» Areas of concern: Narcotics detectives report an abundance of methamphetamine on the streets due to the drug’s current low price. Since 2013, methamphetamine arrests have exceeded those of all other drugs, even marijuana. Bicycle traffic collisions continue an upward trend. Year to date there has been a 19 percent increase in bicycle traffic collisions compared with the year to date figure from 2013, and a 29 percent increase compared with the same period in 2012.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 