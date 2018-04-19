Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Fair and Breezy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Crime Rates Down as Police Continue Focus on Downtown Corridor

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 3, 2014 | 6:04 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s violent and property crime rates are far below national trends and at five-year lows, Police Chief Cam Sanchez said Tuesday during his regular update to the City Council.

Property crimes peaked in 2012, and so far this year, rates are as low as he’s ever seen them during his 15 years with the city, Sanchez said

He credits the department’s proactive efforts to look for chronic offenders, check in with parolees, and do directed patrols in the downtown State Street corridor.

A so-called criminal impact team searches for people with serious warrants and checks in on parolees released to the area. The group’s attention works as a deterrent, and the enforcement work has resulted in many arrests, including suspects in several burglars, Sanchez said.

Since March, the SBPD has directed a lot of its resources into the State Street corridor, specifically the 600 block between Ortega and Cota streets, to deal with transient and homeless-related issues.

Police received 22 percent fewer calls for service from that area this April compared with last year.

“We’re really inundating the downtown corridor,” Sanchez said.

There were four large homeless encampment cleanups on last Saturday, coordinated with the city’s Public Works Department, and there are plans for more.

“They move all the time,” Sanchez said. “When we clean them up, they basically move somewhere else.”

A tactical patrol team does a 4 a.m. wakeup call in the camps every morning, he added.

Beat coordinators, who are each assigned to a different area of the city, have been reassigned to do daily foot patrols of the downtown corridor since the City Council and Police Department made State Street enforcement a priority.

School resource officer Christina Marshall will join them for the summer before heading back to the Santa Barbara High School campus.

There was a concentration of issues around The Habit at 628 State St., but activity there has “decreased quite a bit,” Sanchez said.

The city put yellow tape around the brick bench sculpture near the restaurant at the start of this increased police presence and has since replaced the tape with a short chain-link fence to prevent people from sitting on it.

Some other benches have been removed, Sanchez said.

He also updated the City Council on the restorative policing and restorative court programs, which help direct people to social services, and the department’s plans to expand police education programs in local elementary schools.

The Gang Resistance Education and Training Program will partner with the Santa Barbara Unified School District this fall for a pilot project, Sanchez said.

An officer will give short presentations to third- and fifth-grade students and engage parents on a weekly basis in this effort to have early intervention to elementary-school children.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 