Santa Barbara Crime Rates Show Improvement in November

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | January 3, 2014 | 8:37 a.m.

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Police Department during the months of October and November for the City of Santa Barbara.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall number of major crimes reported in November, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, is down from the previous month and also down in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012. In November, there were 196 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 277 in October. Year to date Part 1 crimes total 2,905, a decrease of 14 percent compared with 2012.

Minor crimes reported in November, known as “Part 2” crimes, are down 14 percent from the previous month and roughly even with the year to date figure from 2012. In November, there were 2,197 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,564 in October. Year to date Part 2 crimes total 27,225, compared with 26,887 for the same period in 2012.

» Violent crimes: The number of violent crimes in November increased from the previous month and is roughly even with the year-to-date figure from 2012. Incidents of rape and robbery are down, however aggravated assaults are up. There were 34 violent crimes reported in November, an increase of 13 percent compared with November 2012. Year to date, 408 violent crimes have been reported, compared with 405 for the same period in 2012.

» Property crimes: The number of property crimes in November decreased from the previous month and is down 16 percent in comparison to year to date figures from 2012. There were 162 property crimes reported in November. Year to date 2,497 property crimes have been reported, compared with 2,982 for the same period in 2012.

» Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents decreased slightly with 23 for November compared with 25 for October. Most gang incidents were cases of graffiti vandalism.

Additional Santa Barbara crime information and statistics can be found by clicking here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

