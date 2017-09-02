Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:56 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
Cross Country

Santa Barbara Cross Country Places 10th at UCSB Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 2, 2017 | 3:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's cross country teams kicked off their season at the 16-team UCSB Invitational on the campus lagoon course on Saturday.

Jake Ballantine led the Dons boys with a 17:07 on the 5k course, good for 22nd place. Thomas Everest ran 17:50 (38th). The 196-runner field was won by Ricardo Torres of Channel Islands in 15:49.

The Santa Barbara girls were led by Ally Garcia in 23:49 (71st). Mayfair's McKenna Smith won the race in 18:41.

"It's great to open the season at a local meet with some solid competition," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. "The course gives you a little of everything and the conditions are as good as it gets"

Meet host Foothill Tech of Ventura won the boys and girls team titles; Santa Barbara finished 10th.

In a 1.4-mile boys short-course race, Nathaniel Coehn of the Dons was eighth in 8:20. Pedro Calderon of Channel Islands was the winner in 8:03.

"It was nice to get a meet under us and see where we are coming off summer training," Perdices said. "We had a lot of kids take some big steps forward and nice surprises with some of our younger runners. We're looking forward to a lot more as the season progresses."

The Dons race next at the Seaside Invitational at San Buenaventura State Beach Park on Friday Sept. 8.
 

