Local Crowdspending Website Aims to Help Consumers Save Money

The Santa Barbara-based company hopes customers will spend or donate their rebate savings toward worthy causes

Chris Norton sees his company as a sort of agent for the American consumer, who is as much a star of the economy as a high-powered actor in a movie.

Santa Barbara-based Crowdspending is a website using cloud software to obtain rebates for consumers, who can then spend, save or donate money to worthy causes locally, nationally or globally.

If that doesn’t already sound too good to be true, the new social spending platform, which just began signing up “crowdspenders,” estimates each American household could generate $1,000 in savings annually, according to Norton, founder and CEO.

The site collects money consumers would already be spending on cell phone bills, insurance plans, TV packages, credit cards, mortgages and loans.

Those who sign up would switch to the certified to-be-determined providers picked by Crowdspending.

Instead of spending millions on advertising and marketing, those major companies would work with Crowdspending to offer a rebate of 10 to 20 percent per product.

The companies get access to a customer base of millions, and Crowdspending makes a small profit acting as agent for its members, who use the service for free.

It's kind of an AARP for the rest of us, the CEO explained.

“We give people free money back they wouldn’t otherwise get,” Norton told Noozhawk. “We’re in the process right now of building up our crowd. January is when we will get people to actually start generating their spending.”

Jan. 7 to be exact. Crowdspending is currently weeding out eager companies to fill the desirable product slots, and it plans to start with one provider for each.

Signup numbers so far weren’t available, although Norton said more people have signed up in the first six days than the number who signed up to use Uber in the first six months.

Norton, a native of London, was writing a book about marketing and spending while living in Boulder, Colo., two years ago when he moved to Santa Barbara. That’s when the idea struck.

As someone who has conducted research for major real estate firms, retailers, financial institutions and hotel companies, Norton was aware of the money being thrown at advertising.

“This is an idea that couldn’t have worked a few years ago,” Norton said. “All we’re doing is cutting out the marketing and advertising costs.

“As a crowdspender, you essentially are combining your spending money with the crowd. We need to solve problems on a larger scale. We should all use our economic power together. The balance in power shifts.”

Crowdspending focuses on rebates instead of discounts to put money back into the hands of consumers, who could help fund political campaigns, nonprofits and more.

Norton said he realizes many will spend on themselves, but one local to-be-named school will soon take part in a pilot project for parents planning to fund student programs.

Crowdspending hopes to create 50-plus jobs and to sign up at least 20 million people nationwide within two years before expanding abroad.

So far word has gone out via friends and family and the company’s dozen employees.

“This model of putting people together has already existed,” Norton said. “We think this is pretty explosive.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.