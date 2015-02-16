Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Cooking Up Cookbook Featuring County Cuisine

Santa Barbara Culinary Arts announces the second edition of its cookbook featuring recipes from restaurants, caterers and fine food purveyors in Santa Barbara County.

This 2015 cookbook will celebrate the diversity and excellence of local cuisine and provide a comprehensive guide to fine dining in the Santa Barbara area.

The net proceeds from the 2014 cookbook plus a partial matching grant totaled $11,250 and will be donated to the SBCC School of Culinary Arts.

Chefs, restaurants, caterers and food purveyors of Santa Barbara County are invited to submit recipes for the 2015 cookbook. Professional photographer Linda Blue, winner of the 2013 News-Press Reader’s Choice Award for Photography, will photograph dishes for the book without charge to participants.

SBCA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the inspiration, education, and celebration of culinary professionals and individuals who are passionate about the culinary arts. Click here for more information.

Participants in the cookbook pre-pay for 10 cookbooks at $20 each. The $200 fee helps fund printing costs and ultimately is contributed to the SBCA scholarship in honor of Julia Child at Santa Barbara City College.

This year’s cookbook participants are eligible to be featured at the Cookbook Launch Party on Oct. 24. Last year’s party was covered by all local newspapers and TV stations and was sold out. Many of the featured chefs were on hand to autograph cookbooks and to provide samples of their cuisine, accompanied by wine from Westerly and Refugio Ranch.

For more information, please contact Tama Takahashi, food editor, at 805.302.0565 or [email protected].

— Tama Takahashi represents Santa Barbara Culinary Arts.