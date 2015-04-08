Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:16 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Donates $15,000 from Cookbook Proceeds to SBCC Program

From left, Chef Randy Bublitz, Santa Barbara Culinary Arts treasuer Terry Thomas, SBCA president Karyn Yule, SBCA cookbook editor Tama Takahashi and SBCA co-president Cory O’Neill.
From left, Chef Randy Bublitz, Santa Barbara Culinary Arts treasuer Terry Thomas, SBCA president Karyn Yule, SBCA cookbook editor Tama Takahashi and SBCA co-president Cory O’Neill. (Santa Barbara Culinary Arts photo)
By Tama Takahashi for Santa Barbara Culinary Arts | April 8, 2015 | 3:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara Culinary Arts has contributed $15,000 from the proceeds of its fundraising cookbook, Santa Barbara Culinary Arts: A Taste of Santa Barbara’s Culinary Bounty, and other culinary events to the School of Culinary Arts & Hotel Management at Santa Barbara City College.

SBCA endows the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Scholarship in honor of Julia Child at the school.

The $15,000 SBCA donation is increased by a partial matching grant as part of the Santa Barbara City College Campaign for Student Success, bringing the total donation to $22,500.

SBCA President Karyn Yule was on hand, along with co-president Cory O’Neill, SBCA treasurer Terry Thomas, and cookbook editor and designer and board member Tama Takahashi. Chef Randy Bublitz, head of the School of Culinary Arts & Hotel Management received the check.

“It’s great to have the support of an organization like Santa Barbara Culinary Arts," Bublitz said. "It means a lot to our students.”

The first edition of the cookbook featuring 62 top recipes from restaurants, caterers and fine food purveyors in Santa Barbara County sold out quickly and was celebrated in the cookbook launch party with many of the chefs providing food and signing copies. SBCA is currently accepting submissions for the 2015 edition. Contact Takahashi at [email protected].

Professional photographer Linda Blue, winner of the 2013 News Press Reader’s Choice Award for Photography, will again provide her talents for the second edition of the cookbook.

— Tama Takahashi represents Santa Barbara Culinary Arts.

