Santa Barbara Culinary Arts to Launch Second Edition of ‘Culinary Bounty’ Cookbook at the Bacara

The Bacara Resort & Spa will host the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts (SBCA) cookbook launch party Oct. 24, 2015.

The popular 2014 Santa Barbara Culinary Arts cookbook was so successful, selling out three months after its release last year, that the nonprofit is publishing a second edition with an expanded list of contributors.

The beautiful hard-cover cookbook will feature over 70 new recipes from top chefs, caterers, food purveyors and wineries of the Santa Barbara area.

At the gala cookbook launch party at the Bacara Resort & Spa, enjoy samples prepared by the chefs featured in the cookbook, have your cookbook signed by chefs and taste premium wines.

Copies of the cookbook, Santa Barbara Culinary Arts: A Taste of Santa Barbara’s Culinary Bounty Edition II, will be available for sale at the event.

The following chefs will be on location with food to share and pens ready to sign cookbooks: Chef Johan Denizot of the Bacara Resort & Spa, Chef Grant Macdonald of Bella Vista at Four Seasons Biltmore, Chef James Siao of Finch & Fork at the Canary Hotel, Chef Frank Ostini of the Hitching Post II, Chef Stephane Rapp of the School of Culinary Arts, Chef Michael Cherney of Sides Hardware & Shoes, Chef Elisabetta Gerli of Sorriso Italiano, Chef Michael Hutchings of Michael’s Catering and Chef Mossin Sugich of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Other restaurants and purveyors joining the launch party include Belmond El Encanto, Bucatini/Tre Lune, Deux Bakery, Jane/Montecito Cafe, Louise’s Kitchen, L’s Kitchen and Lorraine Lim, Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go, Savoy Cafe & Deli, Trattoria Uliveto and Via Maestra 42.

Foley Food & Wine Society, Westerly, Refugio Ranch, Santa Barbara Winery and Hitching Post II will provide premium wine tastings.

This event is a fundraiser, and proceeds benefit the endowment of the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Scholarship in Honor of Julia Child.

The first edition of the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts: A Taste of Santa Barbara’s Culinary Bounty cookbook was the principal fundraiser last year for SBCA.

SBCA donated $15,000 to their endowment of the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Scholarship in Honor of Julia Child for the School of Culinary Arts & Hotel Management at Santa Barbara City College, which was increased by a partial matching grant of $7,500 from the Santa Barbara College Foundation, bringing the total impact of the SBCA donation to $22,500.

SBCA is deeply grateful to The Berry Man, Inc. for sponsoring the cookbook and providing delicious fresh produce for the gala cookbook launch party. SBCA also thanks the Bacara Resort & Spa for their support of their fundraising endeavors.



Please purchase tickets in advance on the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Meetup page.

— Tama Takahashi​ represents Santa Barbara Culinary Arts.