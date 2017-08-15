Santa Barbara DA Files Charges Against Paso Robles Man Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Tuesday that charges have been filed against Edward Dean Scheuerman, a 61-year-old resident of Paso Robles, California.

Scheuerman is charged with the felony offenses of contacting/arranging to meet a minor for sexual purposes, in violation of Penal Code section 288.4, and sending harmful matter to a minor, in

violation of Penal Code section 288.2.

He is also charged with a misdemeanor offense of agreeing to engage in an act of prostitution, in violation of Penal Code section 647.

Scheuerman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday.

He will return to court at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 in Dept. 6 of the Santa Maria Superior Court for setting of the preliminary hearing.

His bail was set at $75,000.

Scheuerman and seven other men were arrested for prostitution-related crimes in an undercover operation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department last week in Santa Maria.