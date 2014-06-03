DA’s Office Files Child Molestation Charges Against AYSO Coach

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jose Luis Diaz, 42, of Buellton with committing a lewd act on a child and unlawful oral copulation with a minor.
Diaz, a coach with the local American Youth Soccer Organization for about 18 years, was arrested in early May on suspicion of having sex with a teenage girl.
The alleged sex crimes took place between August 2013 and November 2013, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Diaz is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Santa Maria Superior Court.
