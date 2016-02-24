Santa Barbara Dance Alliance Board Seeking Passionate New Generation to Take the Torch

After 37 years as Santa Barbara's hub for all things dance, the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance is currently at a crossroads.

A roster of demanding schedules and newly appointed positions have finally taken their toll, rendering it extremely taxing for Executive Director Sheila Caldwell and the six-person board of directors to effectively carry out the goals and mission of this beloved organization.

As a result, the seven members of SBDA are looking to pass the dance torch over to a fresh new group of dance advocators.

Through the years, SBDA has presented year-round performances and community events including New Works, Kinēsis, BASSH, Synergy, Dance Day, ON THE VERGE: Teen Choreographers Showcase, International Dance Festival and master classes in collaboration with UCSB Arts & Lectures.

In the past 12 years alone, SBDA has awarded over $100,000 in financial assistance to nearly 300 locally talented, dedicated yet underserved young dance artists.

As a fiscal sponsor, SBDA provided nonprofit status for more than 25 emerging artists and companies that would not thrive without the aid of this unique organization.

SBDA has single handedly inspired an illustrious list of artists to continue their work within our city limits and far beyond, a testament to the life-changing power of movement.

If a core group of passionate community advocators can be identified, then members of the board will be available to assist in guiding its new members through this exciting transition, offering support for the year ahead.

If a quorum is not met by April 1, 2016, the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance will cease all operations and shuttering its doors.

If you are interested in taking the reins, or if your organization or company has been under the fiscal umbrella of SBDA and is still in need of receivership, please contact Sheila Caldwell at [email protected].

— Originally named The Choreographers' Collaboration, Santa Barbara Dance Alliance was founded in 1979 by a small group of local dancers.