Santa Barbara Dance Arts to End Its Season with ‘Roaring ‘20s: Remixed!’

The Arts Mentorship Program and Santa Barbara Dance Arts present "Roaring '20s: Remixed!" at the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

"Roaring '20s: Remixed!" is Santa Barbara Dance Arts' annual year-end production.

A senior show will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, May 16, followed by a youth show at noon Saturday, May 17 and a junior show at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

The Friday evening performance is a special treat as it exclusively features our pre-professional advanced dancers. It will be a stunning display of talent and artistry and a perfect evening of high-quality dance for all ages and dance lovers alike.

Saturday’s matinee performance showcases our youngest dancers who are new to the program and the stage. This adorable display of joy and fun is a memorable moment for these young performers and their families.

In Saturday’s late-afternoon performance, we present our emerging pre-advanced dancers who will be showcasing their diverse performance skills during this high-energy show.

A portion of the proceeds of the show will benefit the Arts Mentorship Scholarship Fund. Since 2004, AMP has given out more than $105,000 in scholarships and created the unique Scholarship Mentor Program. The recipients of all of the dance scholarships have a personal mentor who meets with them once per session for a private lesson and overview of the dancer’s goals and dreams.

Tickets are available starting May 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Santa Barbara Dance Arts, or from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Marjorie Luke Theatre. Tickets are $22 for general admission, $5 for performers, $16 for students (nonperformers through high school seniors) and $50 for VIP.

Santa Barbara Dance Arts, under the direction of Alana Tillim, is celebrating its 17th year of dance in Santa Barbara. In this pivotal year, we relocated to 531 E. Cota St. Our new home is a 9,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art performing arts center.

In this time of new beginnings, the annual show reminds us of the core of our mission, which is to mentor and expand the creativity of Santa Barbara’s emerging artists. We are excited that our shows not only attract friends and family, but also community members who love dance!

Dance Arts students have gone on to professional universities including Cal Arts, Stanford and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study dance. Notable alumni from SB Dance Arts include: Trevor Dow, a regular on Glee and Jackie Rotman, who started the nonprofit Everybody Dance Now which has been featured on MTV’s America's Best Dance Crew and has chapters all over the world. The qualified staff is comprised of professionals who gently guide students to perfect their craft and teach them to perform.

For more information on Santa Barbara Dance Arts or the Arts Mentorship Program, call 805.966.5299, or click here or click here.

— Kelly Marshall represents Santa Barbara Dance Arts.