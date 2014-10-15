Santa Barbara Dance Institute Receives Grant from California Arts Council

The c provided more than $1 million to 119 arts organizations for artists in school. The Santa Barbara Dance Institute was one of them.

SBDI will have financial assistance from the CAC this year in placing teaching artists in schools to teach year-long weekly classes, placing the arts in equal standing with other academic subjects.

"Arts education leads to higher graduation rates, increased creativity and greater aspirations," said Craig Watson, director of the California Arts Council. "Through our Artist in Schools program, the California Arts Council strives to improve K-12 education for thousands of our state's young people — many of whom might not have access to arts education without the high-quality teaching artist residencies made possible by these grants."

Ten years ago, SBDI’s founder, Rosalina Macisco, created an expressive outlet for Santa Barbara’s underserved children using methods developed by the National Dance Institute. Since then, over 3,000 students have participated in SBDI’s programs.

Starting with just two schools and 80 students, SBDI has grown quickly to serve 12 schools and organizations with over 550 students per year.

“Every year more students attend our classes, more teachers see the positive effect of our programs and more schools request our services,” said Rosalina Macisco, executive and artistic director.