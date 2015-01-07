Santa Barbara Dance Institute to Participate in Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The Santa Barbara Dance Institute is pleased to announce its participation in Santa Barbara’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

At 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, Santa Barbara Dance Institute junior high and high school students will join in the Unity March from De la Guerra Plaza to the Arlington Theater at 1317 State St.

Immediately following the march, our students will join a host of other local speakers, performers and artists at the Arlington Theater in a celebration of Dr. King’s commitment to peace, love and selfless service.

Our mission is to help children develop discipline, a standard of excellence, and a belief in themselves that will carry over into all aspects of their lives.

This year is our 10th anniversary of providing rigorous and enriching educational dance programs for Santa Barbara’s low-income, at-risk youth. SBDI serves more than 500 children annually from Solvang to Carpinteria, and our students participate in a variety of public performances including the MLK celebration, Milpas Holiday Parade and our annual originally choreographed production held at the Marjorie Luke Theater.

— Rosalina Macisco represents the Santa Barbara Dance Institute.