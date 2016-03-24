Santa Barbara Dance Institute to Perform Original Production, ‘Rhythms of the World’

Santa Barbara Dance Institute’s Event-of-the-Year is the culmination of its yearlong educational dance programs. Hundreds of Santa Barbara County children have been taking dance classes once a week for the entire school year to prepare for this very special event.

Rhythms from Around The World will feature over 420 energetic young performers from area elementary, middle and high schools as well as special guest performers including schoolteachers, parents and community members.

SBDI’s Event-Of-The-Year is an inspiring hour of dance and music that is perfect for the whole family.

In 2010, the Event-of-the-Year was awarded Santa Barbara Independent’s “Best Youth Performance” by Elizabeth Schwyzer, and coined the “Feel-Good Show of the Year,” by previous County Arts Commissioner Ginny Brush.

As Bill Cirone, county superintendent of schools says, “This is one show you won’t want to miss!”

Rhythms from Around The World is an original dance/theater piece, written and directed by Rosalina Macisco. The show’s creative team includes Michael Mortilla, Rod Lathim, Rick Mokler, Patricia Frank and SBDI teaching artists Lauren Macioce and Mariah Korte.

Hop aboard SBDI flight 805 and take a journey on a celebratory tour around the world. Travel plans include a stop at a wedding celebration in Italy, a ceilidh at the Errigal Arts Festival in Ireland, folkloric dancing from Mexico, a street carnival from Brazil and much more.

Not only is this flight affordable, you won’t experience jet lag, lost luggage or delays. Appreciating sounds from other cultures helps us see the world from a new perspective by opening our eyes, ears and hearts.

This trip guarantees a good time for the whole family.

SBDI Founder and Director Rosalina Macisco created Rhythms from Around The World. She is a choreographer, instructor, director and native New Yorker. She has been a professional performer for over 15 years and has taught dance and drama locally for 15 years.

She received her bachelor’s in drama and Spanish from Fordham University and has toured with several musical productions throughout Europe, appeared in Off Broadway plays, regional theater productions and national television commercials.

For 11 years, SBDI has brought high-quality, high-impact educational dance programs directly into Santa Barbara county schools. The Event-of-the-Year is an originally written and choreographed performance that concludes each school year and allows our students to display their hard work before a live audience on a professional stage.

Reserved seating tickets can be purchased for $16 ($6 for children) at the Lobero box office or by calling 805.963.0761 or visiting www.lobero.com).

General admission tickets will be available for purchase at the Marjorie Luke Theater beginning one hour before each show time on the day of the show for a suggested donation of $15.

— Rosalina Macisco is the executive and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Dance Institute.