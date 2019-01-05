Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Dance Theater Explores Theme of Distance and Desire

Performance features Doug Elkins’ company

By Una Mladenovic for UCSB | January 5, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Dance Theater’s (SBDT) artistic director Christopher Pilafian kicks off 2019 with Distance and Desire, featuring his newest work and that of accomplished guest artists Josh Manculich and Yusha-Marie Sorzano.

The program also includes a special appearance by Doug Elkins’ New York City-based company, doug elkins choreography, etc.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Jan. 11, 12, 18 and 19; and 2 p.m. Jan. 20, all in UCSB’s Hatlen Theater.

The premieres are by choreographers Sorzano — To All Our Ends; and Manculich — The Grey Area, plus a company premiere of his award-winning Monologue; and artistic director Christopher Pilafian — Chanson. The program features music spanning the 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

“We are especially thrilled to announce a guest appearance of the New York City-based company, doug elkins choreography, etc. who will perform Elkins’s O, round desire,” Santa Barbara Dance Theater said.

Elkins’ company is familiar to Santa Barbara dance audiences from his creative residencies with Santa Barbara Danceworks, most recently in September.

“While digital media and expanding global awareness are virtually shrinking the planet, polarization remains intense and the perceived gap between self and other seems to persist,” Pilafian said with regards to the title. “A key question we might ask is, ‘Who is the “other?’”

As Manculich suggests in The Grey Area, a middle ground between poles awaits us where we can listen and learn to coexist.

Manculich’s award-winning solo Monologue considers a desire for communication within isolation.

Sorzano, born and raised in Trinidad, has built a strong performing career in the U.S. In To All Our Ends, she reflects on the temporary but traumatic separation from her work as she recovered from an injury.

Division, separation and isolation lead inexorably to desire for connection and communication. This theme drives the evening’s works.

The Grey Area is a trio for three female dancers, with one dressed in black, one in white, and the central dancer wearing gray. The work considers the duty of decision-making and appreciates the vital moments of reflection and pause.

“In the making of this work, I asked myself how different parts of my body could lead the dancers through space,” Manculich said.

Monologue, created in 2014, depicts a soloist communicating to the audience, not through speech, but through a series of gestures and movement sequences. “In the incubation of this work, the idea that movement communicates was very important to me,” Manculich said.

The work is intricate; the presence of a single chair, the pairing of movement to a score of sped-up Norwegian phonetics creates an intense and cathartic work. It has been performed at the Austin Dance Festival and Ohio Dance Festival, and has toured internationally with DanceWorks Chicago.

To All Our Ends is an all-female contemporary work exploring how women balance nature and instinct with expectations of self and community.

As a woman, a Caribbean immigrant, and a classically trained dancer, Sorzano sought answers to this personal question after a major injury threatened her identity as a performing artist.

The result is a work that echoes the folkloric dances, the isolation of the hips, the rhythms of her native Trinidad, while drawing upon the vocabulary of classical concert dance.

It is an expression of the internal battle waged to maintain control over identity, but also a recognition that being a complete human is about finding harmony among our many selves and our many distinct voices.

Elkins’ O, round desire explores the connections that bind us, both emotional and corporeal. Figures constantly orbiting each other, being drawn together and pulled apart in ethereal and intricately grounded configurations.

Through experiences of solitude, passion, camaraderie, loss and longing, he asks: What are the unbreakable bonds that remain?

Pilafian’s Chanson, shifts tones as it moves through a cycle of states and textures informed by a song Dis, quand reviendras-tu, written and originally performed by French singer/songwriter Barbara Monique Andrée Serf (1930-97).

Since its debut in the 1960s, a number of musicians have offered interpretations, which, taken together, remind audiences of the wide range of artistic possibility.

The melodic phrasing, quality of longing, and dash of insouciance underly the work’s creation, with a cast of 14 dancers, including 10 SBDT apprentices.

Admission prices to the performances are $12-$27 with group discount rates available for parties of 10 or more (some restrictions apply). For tickets and more information, visit www.sbdancetheater.org and www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.

— Una Mladenovic for UCSB.

 

