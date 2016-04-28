Santa Barbara Dance Theater to Host International Choreographer Josh Beamish for Special Production

Continuing the celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary season, Santa Barbara Dance Theater, directed by Christopher Pilafian, will host international choreographer Josh Beamish in a premiere performance at the Lobero Theatre May 4 and 5, 2016.

Beamish, fresh from a project with the Royal Ballet in London, will create a new work for SBDT based on his observations of the impact of drought in the world.

Beamish, who resides in London and also directs MOVE: the company in Vancouver, B.C., brings his original choreographic voice and unique perspective to this important topic.

The choreographer has received major attention recently for his high-profile collaboration with New York City Ballet principal dancer Wendy Whelan, in her multifaceted project, “Restless Creature.”

SBDT’s dancers will also perform “A Jointed Affair” by the very talented Emily Schoen. Schoen is known to local dance audiences as a member of Keigwin + Company.

Keigwin and Schoen were in residence with DANCEworks Santa Barbara in 2010 when Keigwin created a community-inclusive blowout version of Ravel’s Boléro for the Lobero stage.

“A Jointed Affair” is a beautiful, highly physical exploration of human interaction with an imaginative and delightful score by Project Trio. This work was created last year at Schoen’s own Schoen Movement Company, based in New York City.

The program will include director Pilafian’s hit of the company’s winter season, “Strange Attractor,” with a gorgeous original score by Los Angeles-based film composer Ryan Beveridge.

And, as a special treat for dance lovers, Beamish will perform a recently choreographed solo to a score by J.S. Bach.

Beamish’s prowess as a movement artist comes vividly to life in his performing, so this is a rare opportunity to get to know a rising, internationally respected artist both as a choreographer and as a dancer.

Section B tickets cost $21 for students and seniors and $34 for general admission. Section A tickets are $44.

VIP tickets cost $49 for the May 4 performance and $54 for the May 5 performance, which includes a post-performance reception.

Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit www.lobero.com or call 805.963.0761.

— Cindy Elster represents Santa Barbara Dance Theater.