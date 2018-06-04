Santa Barbara Suffers 9-3 Loss Against Nipomo

Softball

Santa Barbara High fell behind and couldn't recover against Nipomo in a non-league softball game Tuesday, losing 9-3 at home.

Estefana Perez pitched the whole game. Maya Castro turned a double play at second base and six putouts on the day, while Alyssa Perez notched five putouts at shortstop.

Dons coach Tori Shyrock said the team was by making a number of errors.

The Dons take on San Marcos on Wednesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.