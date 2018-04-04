Santa Barbara Defense Forces 6 Turnovers, Records a Shutout, 47-0

Football

The Santa Barbara High football air show was flying high again, as quarterback Frankie Gamberdella threw for five touchdowns in a 47-0 blanking of Channel Islands in a non-league game Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

The bigger story, however, was the play of the Dons’ defense. It forced six turnovers, four of which set up touchdowns and a another that was returned for a score by safety Jacob Forney.

Forney intercepted two passes from Channel Islands quarterback Hector Mejia, who filled in for sidelined starter Fredrick Romero. On the second pick, he cut in front of the receiver and then bolted 81 yards up the right sideline for a touchdown to give Santa Barbara a 27-0 lead at 10:57 of the second quarter.

"I was just in a good position to make the catch and just ran up the sideline," said Forney.

On the overall play of the defense, Forney said: "We were just assignment sound. Everybody had their part and did their job and we got the win."

Santa Barbara improves to 2-1 on the season. Channel Islands suffered its first loss and also is 2-1.

Santa Barbara coach JT Stone said Forney and middle linebacker Henry Hepp made a huge difference in the win.

"Forney and Henry are our anchors on defense. Forney came up with some great plays, but I think a lot of those plays came because of the pressure Hepp was putting on the quarterback," Stone said. "We changed our defense up a little bit and allowed Hepp a little freedom to get in the backfield. Those two kids played lights out tonight."

The Dons also had their best game running the football. Kris Ramirez led the way with 88 yards on 9 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown that made the score 47-0 early in the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was played with a running clock.

"We’ve been working on it, obviously," Stone said of the running game. "We’re a pass-first offense, but when we got the running game, that’s what we want to do. Chris ran the ball well and hopefully we’ll have Jeremiah (Phillips) back next week. We’re always going to try to run the ball. I love throwing the ball but we got to get this running game going. We got to run the ball 15-20 times a game and still be effective. I’ll take what we did tonight because it was one of our better running games."

The air show took off right away. After an 18-yard Channel Islands punt, Santa Barbara started its first series at its 33. Gamberdella hit Forney for 19 yards on first down and then lofted a perfect ball to Natani Drati, who caught it in stride for a 48-yard touchdown play. The PAT kick failed.

Defensive lineman Jack Koceman forced the first turnover of the game, hitting Mejia for a 14-yard loss and then recovering his fumble at the Raiders’ 21. On second down, Gamberdella threw a 20-yard strike to Drati for a touchdown. The Dons failed on a 2-point conversion pass, leaving the score 12-0 at 6:48 of the first quarter.

The Santa Barbara defense struck again as Forney picked off Mejia at the 50 and made an 8-yard return. The Dons couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, but they did on the next one.

Hepp recovered a fumble on first down and four plays later Gamberdella hit Jackson Gonzales for a 20-yard touchdown. Gamberdella passed to Dakota Hill for a 2-point conversion to give the Dons a 20-0 lead at 3:22 of the first quarter.

Gamberdella finished the game completing 18 of 26 passes for 288 yards and five scores. The TD pass total was short of the school record. John Uribe holds the mark with seven TD passes in a game.

Gonzales was the leading receiver, catching six passes for 53 yards and three scores. Drati had four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception.

Liam Tormey preserved the shutout for Santa Barbara by intercepting a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

While the Dons dominated the game, Stone said the team needs to clean up some things before it faces powerful Lompoc next Saturday night at La Playa Stadium — a penalty nullified a 72-yard Gamberdella-to-Dakota Hill touchdown play.

"We tried to be at a higher percentage in what we were doing and less in the mistakes," Stones said of the team's overall performance. "I feel we did that but we made the mistakes at the wrong time. We could have scored 50 points. I was happy we didn’t have as many mistakes. We have to be sound, we got to be ready to go because we have a monster coming to town next week. We’re going to try to get better in the little things and compete a little harder this week before Lompoc comes down."