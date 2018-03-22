Santa Barbara Decides to Demolish Franceschi House, Build Interpretive Pavilion

Dilapidated former home of botanist Francesco Franceschi and architect Alden Freeman was donated to the city in 1931

Ending years of financial and political heartache, the Santa Barbara City Council voted on Tuesday to dismantle the famed Franceschi House in the hills above Santa Barbara.

The city will then build an interpretive pavilion, at the cost of $2 million or $3 million, that recognizes the contributions of botanist Francesco Franceschi and Alden Freeman, an architect and philanthropist.

The house sits next to scenic Franceschi Park off Mission Ridge Road in the foothills, with expansive views of the city and ocean.

The Craftsman-style house was once the home to Franceschi and his wife, Cristina, who purchased the property in 1903, along with the surrounding 40 acres.

They sold the home to Freeman in 1927, who later donated the property to the city.

The house is seismically unsafe and dilapidated and after years of trying to restore the house, the city, and many of the people who fought to preserve it, finally decided to let it go.



“It’s time to move on,” said former Santa Barbara mayor Sheila Lodge. “The house cannot be saved.”

The council’s vote was unanimous.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said she had mixed feelings, but that an interpretive pavilion is “the best way to preserve what’s there.”

She said the decision is “not without sadness.”

The city was never able to fund a restoration project through grants, general fund money or efforts to secure a public-private partnership, including with the Pearl Chase Society.

The specifics of an interpretive pavilion have yet to be determined, but city staff said a project at the site would educate visitors about the history and contributions of Franceschi and Freeman to Santa Barbara.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department staff report, the house would be “​deconstructed and salvaged to the extent feasible. Certain elements, such as the medallions and stained glass windows, would be integrated into the structure of the pavilion. Site improvements would be included that improve access, and preserve and enhance the horticultural heritage of the property around the house. Unused elements could be loaned to historical organizations or sold through public auction to provide funding for the pavilion’s construction and maintenance.”

An environmental impact report will be required for the project, city staff said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.