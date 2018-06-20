Santa Barbara Dentist Buying Back Halloween Candy to Send to Troops

Santa Barbara dentist Dr. Michael Carley is offering a Halloween Candy Buyback.
The office will buy Halloween candy from children for a $1 per pound, and then will send the candy to troops overseas. What a great way to brighten the day of an American soldier!
The Candy Buyback will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at 122 S. Patterson Ave., Suite 115 in Santa Barbara. For more information, call 805.967.5010.
Dr. Carley is registered with Operation Gratitude, a volunteer-based organization that sends care packages to members of the U.S. military.