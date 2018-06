Mountain and Sea Dental at 2780 State St. in Santa Barbara will provide free dental care for those who need it from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21.

"'Dentistry from the Heart' is charity dental help for those who have trouble paying for it,” said Dr. Michael Carley, DDS, at Mountain and Sea Dental.

He said this is done periodically to give back to the community.

Patients are seen by appointment only by calling 805.681.4848.