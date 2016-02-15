Santa Barbara Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Donates $3,000 to Freezin’ For a Reason Polar Plunge

The Santa Barbara Deputy Sheriffs' Association announced that their association (representing more than 450 custody deputies, deputy sheriffs, district attorney investigators and Sheriff's dispatchers) is making a $3,000 contribution to Freezin' For a Reason at the 2nd Annual Polar Plunge in support of the Special Olympics of Southern California.

More than a dozen SBCDSA members have already signed up to take the plunge at this year's event, which will take place Feb. 27, 2016, at Leadbetter Beach.

SBCDSA President Chris Corbett said his association's participation at this year's event is a reflection of his members' dedication to the community.

"The Polar Plunge, and support for the Southern California Special Olympics, is a big part of Santa Barbara's strong support for people with disabilities.," Corbett said. "We're proud to offer our continued support for the programs, and I know many of our members are looking forward to Freezin' for a Reason."

More information about the event is available at the Freezin' For a Reason website. Residents can register to take the plunge, donate to an already-registered plunger or simply fundraise if the winter water sounds too cold.

To learn more about the SBCDSA community support program, visit the association's website at www.SBCDSA.org, or contact Matthew McFarlin by email at [email protected].

— Carey Uhl represents the Santa Barbara Deputy Sheriffs' Association.