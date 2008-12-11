Santa Barbara Disaster Recovery Center Transitioning to SBA Loan Outreach Center

The change, effective Saturday, is designed to help with the long-term needs of residents and businesses recovering from wildfires.

The federal-state Disaster Recovery Center in Santa Barbara will move to a new location and become an SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center effective at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Alberto Alvarado, district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Los Angeles office.

The Santa Barbara DRC at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De La Vina St., will close at 6 p.m. Friday. The SBA DLOC will open Saturday at the Santa Barbara County Administration Building, 105 East Anapamu St. The DLOC will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and next week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed Dec. 20 and reopen Jan. 12.

The California Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency , along with SBA, opened the DRC to provide personal assistance and disaster information to individuals and businesses that suffered damage in the California wildfires Nov. 13-28.

“At this stage of the recovery, the assistance emphasis is on the long-term needs of survivors,” Alvarado said. “We believe the transition of the Santa Barbara DRC to an SBA DLOC will meet those needs.”

SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available at the DRC until it closes and at the DLOC to issue loan applications, answer questions about the SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, help individuals complete his or her application, and close his or her approved disaster loan. FEMA will have an Individual Assistance program specialist at the DLOC, too.

Low-interest SBA disaster loans are offered to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations to repair or replace property damaged or destroyed by the disaster. So far, the SBA has approved more than $5.7 million in low-interest disaster loans to residents and businesses hurt by the November wildfires.

SBA disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA also can lend additional funds to help with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of damage from future disasters.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, survivors should first call the FEMA registration number, 800.621.3362 (TTY 809.462.7585) or go online at www.fema.gov.

For additional SBA disaster assistance information, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800.659.2955 or click here.

The SBA filing deadline to return applications for property damage is Jan. 21. The EIDL deadline is Aug. 18.