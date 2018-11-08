Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office Reaches Out to Victims of Thousand Oaks Shooting

All of us have been shocked and deeply saddened by last night’s mass murder in Thousand Oaks. Some of you have been more personally effected than others.

To locate Family Members who may have been amongst those affected please call 805.465.6650.

For those of you who have a personal connection with a victim or a survivor of this horrific crime, please know your District Attorney's Office, through the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) can help pay bills and expenses that result from violent crimes.

If you or anyone you know from Santa Barbara County was a victim of, or a witness to, the Thousand Oaks shooting, please contact my office, specifically the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Victim Witness Unit at 805.568.2400 for assistance regarding applicable CalVCB benefits or additional information.

CalVCB can help victims of crimes that occur anywhere in California.

CalVCB may help pay for a variety of related expenses such as: Medical and dental treatment, mental health services, income loss, funeral and burial expenses, loss of support for dependents when a victim is killed or disabled because of a crime, home or vehicle modifications, home security and relocation.

Finally, please remember at times like all of us can feel especially fragile and vulnerable and any act of kindness can make a significant difference.

- Joyce Dudley is the Santa Barbara County District Attorney.