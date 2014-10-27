Santa Barbara District’s Elementary Leadership Team Integrates Science Into Common Core

The Santa Barbara Unified School District's Elementary Science Leadership Team met on Oct. 14-15.

The team meets three times (for two days) during each school year.

This working group has been meeting since October 2012 with a focus on developing a vision for elementary science, understanding and supporting critical elements of an effective elementary science program, building leadership and capacity throughout the district and long-range planning.

Over the last two years, the Science Leadership Team has placed priority on the integration of science into the implementation of Common Core State Standards with support from new inquiry-based science curriculum closely aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards.

This year the team will expand to address K-8 science and the district’s transition to NGSS in the coming years.

The work of this group is facilitated by leaders from UC Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science through their BaySci project aimed at supporting districts at every level as they seek to provide high quality science instruction to all students. This is made possible through a generous grant from the Wharton Foundation.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.