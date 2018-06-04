District Moving Forward with Getting Resource Officer Assigned to San Marcos High School

Formal action by the board is scheduled for April 24 as one police officer marks her first week at Santa Barbara High School

Yumi Kirk may be a new face for students and staff at Santa Barbara High School, but they now will see her regularly throughout the school day.

Kirk is a police officer assigned to the school. She marked her first week through a program that allows the Santa Barbara Unified School District to contract with local law enforcement agencies to provide an on-campus resource officer.

The lack of a sworn law enforcement official employed by the sheriff's department at San Marcos High School near Goleta has come into the spotlight, weeks after a handful of students reportedly made violent threats. San Marcos is the only high school in the district that doesn't have a resource officer.

While the district's board of trustees took no action at Tuesday's meeting, members directed Superintendent Cary Matsuoka to move forward with getting a resource deputy assigned at San Marcos for the remainder of the school year. The board also agreed to enter into negotiations during the next two months on a contract for an officer at San Marcos for the next academic year.

Formal action is scheduled for the April 24 meeting, according to district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann.

During deliberation, the trustees noted district criteria as well as their own for a school resource deputy as part of their direction to the superintendent and for consideration during the course of negotiation.

“We want to provide safety for our students,” trustee Wendy Sims-Moten said. “Depending on your experience (with law enforcement), providing safety doesn’t always make you feel safe. An important piece is feeling safe about this person that is supposed to be providing safety.”

Before the start of the school year, the district received word of budget challenges at the sheriff’s department, leading to funding cuts for the position, according to the district.

At its meetings Feb. 27 and April 3, district officials received community input both for and against law enforcement at San Marcos.

Advocates for having a resource officer say they believe that a familiar presence on campus may forge positive relationships with students and staff, in addition to safety.

Nearly 1,300 people have signed an online petition to reinstate the trained police officer at San Marcos to provide security on campus.

“The timing could not be worse for the elimination of this position, as unimaginable violence is taking place in our schools across the country,” the petition states.

Critics opposing police on school campuses fear that resource officers may create discrimination.

A 163-page report — addressed to the school district and created by professors at UC Santa Barbara, Central Michigan University and the University of Arizona — states that “there is no conclusive evidence demonstrating that SROs improve school safety” and “an SRO has a disproportionate negative effect on students of color.”

The position involves more than responding to altercations in and around the high school campus. Resource officers also deal with taking action against unauthorized people on school property, provide leads and information to the appropriate investigative units, make arrests and issue citations on campus, among other duties.

There have been other occasions when Santa Barbara district high schools have gone without a resource officer. From 2009-12, Santa Barbara High School did not have the service.

