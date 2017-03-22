Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

‘What I Do When Life Gives Me Lemons’ Focus of Media $500 Video Contest

By Janet Rowse for SafeLaunch | March 22, 2017 | 9:26 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District and SafeLaunch Healthy Futures present the 2017 Media $500 Video Contest with the theme, "How I Cope ... What I Do When Life Gives Me Lemons."

Open to all Santa Barbara Unified District secondary students, this year’s contest challenges teens to create one- to five-minute videos showing how they rise above life’s challenges in positive, healthy ways.

Running from March 1 to April 4, Santa Barbara Unified School District secondary students are invited to compete for $500, $250 and $100 cash scholarships.

The contest is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Paradise Cafe, DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara, MarBorg, Beachside Bar Cafe, TVSB and Deckers. The film screening and award ceremony will take place at Goleta Valley Junior High at 6:30 p.m. April 18.

Click here for more information.

SafeLaunch is a registered California nonprofit. Through educational programs for families including Flights Above Addiction, Wind Beneath Our Wings, parent education seminars and Media $500 Contests, the number of children exposed to drugs and alcohol is reduced.

— Janet Rowse represents SafeLaunch.

 
