City of Santa Barbara Donates Fire Engine to Allan Hancock College Program

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department donated a retired fire engine to the Allan Hancock College Fire Technology program.

The 1984 Mack fire engine provided faithful service for many years from its assigned home at Station 7 on Stanwood Drive before moving to Station 3 on East Sola Street.

In addition to responding to local EMS and fire calls for almost 30 years, apparatus No. 277 participated in major wildland fires, most recently defending homes on Rincon Vista and Las Alturas Road during the November 2008 Tea Fire.

Fire agencies throughout Santa Barbara County and beyond have benefited from the fire academy training that Allan Hancock College provides. More than 50 percent of the firefighters currently employed by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department are graduates of the Allan Hancock Fire Academy and many have served as instructors in various capacities.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department appreciates the value of education and hard work is proud of its collaborative relationship with Allan Hancock College.

— Gary Pitney is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.