Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Battle to Wire, but Dons Prevail

Second-ranked Santa Barbara claims Channel League title after 8-0 run through competition.

By Will Beall | April 29, 2008 | 8:59 p.m.

It was Senior Night at Sovine Gym on Tuesday, and a matchup of the two top teams north of the Conejo Grade, as the Dos Pueblos volleyball team (No. 5 in Division 2) attempted to do something no one had accomplished during the Chargers’ entire time in high school: Defeat No. 2 Santa Barbara in a Channel League match.

In keeping with tradition, the Chargers started an all-senior squad, and behind two early kills from Sean Park and consistent steady play from Ben Johnson (eight kills and four blocks on the night), the first game was close throughout. Mark Nuttman, Mac Montgomery, Elijah Papen-Blackwell, Tyler Howell and Adam Biederman showed they belonged on the court with the Dons’ first string.

Santa Barbara created some late separation, however, and won the game, 25-20. The Chargers underclassmen hit the court with a bang, as Will McCracken (12 kills, four blocks) started game two with back-to-back blocks. Throughout the second game, McCracken and Ryan Beall (seven kills, eight digs) hit nearly flawlessly, and the Chargers evened the match, 25-20, as the crowd cheered, hoping for an improbable upset.

Although the players don’t play — or look — like it, the match could be termed the "nerd bowl." Santa Barbara was named CIF academic champions, and Dos Pueblos finished second in this competition. Santa Barbara could see that whenever the Dos Pueblos passing didn’t allow Johnson to be set, the damage was being done by McCracken and Beall. The two Chargers hitters started to see two Dons in their faces on every outside set.

The Dons blockers — particularly Danny Miller, Will Montgomery and Chris Pratt — fueled some Santa Barbara runs, and some stellar digging from Montgomery, Pete Aronchick and Taylor Fauntleroy foiled some other kill attempts.

When the Dons had the chance to run their offense, the outside attack was particularly effective, as Craig McGowan had 11 kills from the right side, and Fauntleroy and Montgomery 10 each on the left, as Andy Abayan spread the sets around. The Chargers tried to match the Dons defense. Tim Baxter had eight digs, and Jordan Dyer and Derek Martinez seven each.  Santa Barbara took game three, 25-17, despite a crazy play in which McGowan crushed a spike down the line so hard that Johnson could not even react, all 12 players watched the ball rocket off Johnson’s shoulder and over the net for a winner.

Game four was more of the same. The Chargers made a few hitting errors, trying to avoid the block, and the Dons seized control. Dos Pueblos saved four match points, but one final kill from McGowan went off the block and out of bounds, and the Dons had a 25-21 victory.

The triumph earned Santa Barbara the Channel League title with a perfect 8-0 mark. Dos Pueblos dropped to 5-2 and will finish second, although a tie for second with Ventura may still be possible. The Chargers finish the regular season at Ventura on Thursday, and then both teams will no doubt host first-round playoff games.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.

