Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Girls Play to Draw; Dons Have Play-In Match With Buena

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos played to a scoreless draw in the Channel League girls soccer regular-season finale, leaving the Dons in a tie for third place with Buena at 2-4-2.

The teams will play in league playoff match on Thursday for the league's final CIF-SS playoff spot. A coin-toss in the morning will determine the home site.

On Wednesday's game: "Both teams had a couple of good looks at the goal but nothing too threatening," said Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf. "It was a really evenly matched game and it was a fair result."

DP coach Seth Asencio lauded the defense of Josie Morales, Amy Lefley and Emilia Kling. The Chargers finish with a 1-5-2 record in league.

