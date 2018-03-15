Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Girls Win in Lacrosse; Carpinteria 2nd in Frontier League Golf Match

Prep Roundup

Sabrina Loza and Mia Barton each scored three goals, leading Santa Barbara High's girls lacrosse team to a 9-5 win over Thacher on Thursday night.

Anais Jimenez scored two goals and Jillian Chierici added one for the Dons.

"Tonight we played as a whole team with great defense by both Anais Jimenez and Emily Gross," said coach Elayne Blessing.

Dos Pueblos Girls Rout Dunn

Thirteen players scored for Dos Pueblos in a 22-1 girls lacrosse romp over Dunn.

"Defensively we kept the ball away from our net almost the entire game," said coach Samantha Limkeman

Katie Naretto scored three goals to lead the Chargers. Olivia Geyling, Marina Suh, Tara Van Hoorn, Livneh Naaman, Erin Bies and Alina Henrickson each scored two goals.



Dos Pueblos plays this weekend at the Van Nuys Tournament.

Carpinteria Golf Places 2nd in League Opener

Carpinteria finished second to Villanova in the Frontier League golf opener at Soule Park in Ojai. Villanova shot 459 and the Warriors 485.

Freshman Diego Mendez shot 91 to lead Carpinteria, Jacob Mata had a 93 and Caleb Nagle a 94.



“I was pleased and surprised by Diego’s performance, who in one month has gone from hooking balls into the farm next door to Tee Time to landing in the fairways,” said first-year coach Chris Cochrane.