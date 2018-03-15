Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Girls Win in Lacrosse; Carpinteria 2nd in Frontier League Golf Match

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 15, 2018 | 9:23 p.m.

Sabrina Loza and Mia Barton each scored three goals, leading Santa Barbara High's girls lacrosse team to a 9-5  win over Thacher on Thursday night.

Anais Jimenez scored two goals and Jillian Chierici added one for the Dons.

"Tonight we played as a whole team with great defense by both Anais Jimenez and Emily Gross," said coach Elayne Blessing.

Dos Pueblos Girls Rout Dunn

Thirteen players scored for Dos Pueblos in a 22-1 girls lacrosse romp over Dunn.

"Defensively we kept the ball away from our net almost the entire game," said coach Samantha Limkeman

Katie Naretto scored three goals to lead the Chargers. Olivia Geyling, Marina Suh, Tara Van Hoorn, Livneh Naaman, Erin Bies and Alina Henrickson each scored two goals.

Dos Pueblos plays this weekend at the Van Nuys Tournament.

Carpinteria Golf Places 2nd in League Opener

Carpinteria finished second to Villanova in the Frontier League golf opener at Soule Park in Ojai. Villanova shot 459 and the Warriors 485.

Freshman Diego Mendez shot 91 to lead Carpinteria,  Jacob Mata had a 93 and Caleb Nagle a 94.
 
“I was pleased and surprised by Diego’s performance, who in one month has gone from hooking balls into the farm next door to Tee Time to landing in the fairways,” said first-year coach Chris Cochrane. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 