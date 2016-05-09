Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Home for CIF Tennis Openers

Tennis

Channel League-champion Santa Barbara and No. 2 representative Dos Pueblos drew home matches for the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 1 boys tennis playoffs.

The Dons (13-4) host Newbury Park (11-4), the No. 3 team from the Marmnote League while the Chargers (11-6) take on Viewpoint (9-7) the No. 2 team from the Gold Coast League.

San Marcos (9-5) and Channel League singles champion Kento Perera faces a tough challenge in the first round as it visits Mission League champion Harvard Westlake (13-3).

In Division 3, Cate, the Tri-Valley League's No. 3 representative, travels to unbeaten West Torrance (17-0).

