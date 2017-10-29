Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, Santa Ynez, and Carpinteria Host CIF First Round Water Polo Matchups

Water Polo

The Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, Carpinteria, and Santa Ynez boys water polo teams are headed to the playoffs.

Santa Barbara was given an at-large Division-2 bid after finishing third in the Channel League. The Dons managed a 13-15 record overall and went 4-4 in league play. Santa Barbara will host Dana Hills on Tuesday at 5, with the winner facing Laguna Hills on Thursday. The Dons fell to Dana Hills 11-7 on October 20.

Dos Pueblos earned a favorable matchup with Claremont at home on Tuesday after tying for first in the Channel League with a 7-1 record (Ventura also went 7-1). The Chargers were 21-7 on the season and are ranked tenth in Division-3.

Carpinteria finished second in the Tri-Valley League and hosts San Luis Obispo on Tuesday at 5. The Warriors were 13-5 on the season and 9-3 in league play.

Santa Ynez hosts Westlake on Tuesday at 5 after winning the Los Padres League. The Pirates were a stellar 21-6 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in league play. Santa Ynez is ranked tenth in Division-4.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.