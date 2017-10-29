Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:27 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, Santa Ynez, and Carpinteria Host CIF First Round Water Polo Matchups

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 29, 2017 | 12:30 a.m.

The Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, Carpinteria, and Santa Ynez boys water polo teams are headed to the playoffs.

Santa Barbara was given an at-large Division-2 bid after finishing third in the Channel League. The Dons managed a 13-15 record overall and went 4-4 in league play. Santa Barbara will host Dana Hills on Tuesday at 5, with the winner facing Laguna Hills on Thursday. The Dons fell to Dana Hills 11-7 on October 20.

Dos Pueblos earned a favorable matchup with Claremont at home on Tuesday after tying for first in the Channel League with a 7-1 record (Ventura also went 7-1). The Chargers were 21-7 on the season and are ranked tenth in Division-3.

Carpinteria finished second in the Tri-Valley League and hosts San Luis Obispo on Tuesday at 5. The Warriors were 13-5 on the season and 9-3 in league play.

Santa Ynez hosts Westlake on Tuesday at 5 after winning the Los Padres League. The Pirates were a stellar 21-6 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in league play. Santa Ynez is ranked tenth in Division-4.

