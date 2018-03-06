Santa Barbara Doubles Teams Play Well in Loss Against Valencia

Tennis

The doubles team of Taylor Kleine and Max Mendoza battled against some tough competition from Valencia and won two of three sets in Santa Barbara High's 12-6 non-league tennis loss against the Vikings on Tuesday.

"Taylor and Max were in a dog fight every match," coach Danny Echt said. They showed a lot of patience being down in all their sets, and the fact that they worked their way back together into every match was really impressive. It was a gutsy performance culminating in a last-set comeback to win a tiebreaker. They are going to sleep well tonight after the amount of physical and emotional work they put in."

Six of the nine doubles sets were decided by one break of serve.

"I am seeing a lot of growth in a short time in our No. 2 and 3 doubles teams: Aman Atakeev and Mason Lender along with Warren Firestone and Forrest Dempsey," Echt said.

In singles, No. 1 Noah Ostovany rebounded from a first-set loss and won the next two 6-2, 6-0.

Santa Barbara (2-1) opens Channel Leauge play Thursday at home against Ventura.

