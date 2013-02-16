Downed Power Lines Spark Fires in San Roque Neighborhood

Officials estimate it could take 12 hours to restore electricity to affected customers near Canon Drive

Downed lines from a broken utility pole sparked several small fires and caused power outages Saturday afternoon in the San Roque area, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on scene at Canon Drive, they found a broken power pole with live wires down in the adjacent trees, causing intermittent small fires in the treetops and nearby ground cover, fire officials said.

Firefighters blocked off the road and asked residents in the area to remain in their homes while they tended to the situation.

Southern California Edison crews were called in to shut down the power, allowing firefighters to extinguish the blazes.

Edison crews estimated it would take about 12 hours to replace the broken pole and restore service to all customers, fire officials said.

