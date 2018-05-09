Santa Barbara Boys Volleyball Downs Newbury Park for CIF Playoff Victory

Boys Volleyball

After dropping the first game, the Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team came back to win the next three Tuesday night in a CIF Division I playoff victory over Newbury Park.

The Dons, 22-7, dropped the first game 25-19 before rallying for 25-22, 25-22 and 25-18 wins and a victory in the match.

Dane Westwick, who has been sidelined since April 21 with an injured left shoulder, told coach Chad Arneson he was ready to go, and came in for the second game.

“It was definitely a team win,” Arneson said. “But it was a gutsy performance by Dane Westwick, who came in after game one and led our team with 48 assists.”

Contributing to the winning effort were Will Rottman with 27 kills, Ben Roach with 11 kills and San Meister with six.

“Aiden Douglas and Parker Mees were a force at the net,” Arneson noted.

He also credited solid performances from setters Chase Nelson and Ethan Chau, and noted that “Aiden Douglas and Parker Mees were a force at the net.”

The Dons move on to the next round Thursday at Alemeny, which defeated Oak Park 3-0.

