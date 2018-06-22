Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:17 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Shopping for New Director

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | June 22, 2018 | 1:39 p.m.

The search for a new executive director for the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, Inc. (DSB) is in full swing, DSB has announced. The executive director will be responsible for the overall operations and financial management of the organization.

For those applying for the postion, DSB said is important the application package show all relevant education, training, experience, knowledge, abilities and skills the applicant has that qualify him/her for the job.

For the full job description, visit https://www.downtownsb.org/about/who-we-are.

Applicants should submit a cover letter addressing their qualifications, a resume of past employment history including salary history, and at least three professional references to: [email protected]

Application deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 31. Point of contact for further information is Mike Jordan, chair, DO-ED search committee at [email protected] or 805-881-3314.

Downtown Santa Barbara is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown area. Helping keep downtown Santa Barbara clean, attractive, safe and vibrant goes toward supporting this goal.

Presently, there are more than 1,400 members who benefit from this ongoing commitment to excellence.

Some programs and events sponsored by Downtown Santa Barbara are: Downtown Holiday Parade, Downtown Art & Wine Tour, State Street Flag Program, 1st Thursday and 1st Thursday: After Hours, Shop Spree SB, Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat and Film Feast.

— Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara.

 

