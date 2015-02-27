Santa Barbara Dr. Douglas Mackenzie to Hold Free Seminar on Options for Nonsurgical Rejuvenation

Dr. Douglas Mackenzie will be holding a free seminar on options for nonsurgical rejuvenation at 6 p.m. March 5 at the Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The focus will be on fractional lasering and the SmartSkin Microablative CO2 laser.

This customizable, fractional CO2 laser treats aging, sun damage, and laxity of the face, neck, chest and hands.

With a few days of downtime, years of damage and aging can be reversed. The SmartSkin CO2 can also improve surgical scars, acne scars, and stretch marks.

Special event-only pricing will be offered. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served, and a demonstration of the Intraceuticals Oxygen Facial system will be given by esthetician Sara Chavez.

This is an RSVP-only event. Guests are asked to call 805.898.0700 or email [email protected] to sign up.