Santa Barbara Drops Baseball Opener at Newbury Park, 7-1

Baseball

Santa Barbara High ran into a Division 1 college-bound pitcher in its baseball season opener and dropped a 7-1 decision at Newbury Park on Saturday.

Jake Miller, a University of San Diego commit, allowed the Dons one run in six innings of work.

Santa Barbara starter Mike Moschitto pitched three scoreless innings and led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth. Newbury Park scored the tying run with a two-out bloop single to left and added two more runs to go up 3-1.

The Panthers erupted for four runs in the fifth off reliever Jackson Hamilton. They had 11 hits on the day, while Santa Barbara mustered five hits.

The Dons are back in action on Tuesday, hosting perennial L.A. City Section power Kennedy.

