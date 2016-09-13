Golf
Santa Barbara Drops Channel League Opener
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 13, 2016 | 5:30 p.m.
Santa Barbara High dropped its Channel League golf opener against Buena, 270-294, at Olivas Park on Tuesday.
Luka Lund was low scorer for the Dons with a 55. Carly Vallier of Buena was the medalist with a 44.
Santa Barbara (1-2, 0-1) faces San Marcos on Thursday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
SB scores
Luka Lund 55
Cali LIngle 56
Ila Delmarsh 56
Maddie Malmsten 63
Malta Olhiser 64
