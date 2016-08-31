Tennis
Santa Barbara Drops Girls Tennis Opener
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 31, 2016 | 5:38 p.m.
Santa Barbara High fell to a strong Oaks Christian team, 15-3, in its girls tennis opener on Wednesday.
The doubles team of Eva Kershner and Brooke Morison won two sets, while Claire Stotts captured the lone singles set.
"Oaks Christian has two four-star recruits and many hard-hitting ranked tournament players," said Santa Barbara coach Sally Becker
