Santa Barbara Drops Golf Season Opener

Golf

Preston Foy fired a 74 to earn medalist honors in a 407-416 non-league golf loss against Oaks Christian on a cold and wet Thursday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Isaac Stone carded a 76 for the Dons, who were playing their first match of the season.

“I’m very proud of the boys today," said coack Kelly Foy. "Conditions were tough, and we played an excellent team. It was a great test for our first match of the season, and something we can build upon going into league play."

Santa Barbara plays its Channel League opener on Thursday against Santa Ynez at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Santa Barbara scores

Preston Foy 74

Isaac Stone 76

Eli Sada 85

Connor Lambe 89

Coleman Mortensen 92