Santa Barbara Drops Two at So Cal Championships

Santa Barbara High suffered girls water polo loses against Santa Margarita and Murrieta Valley on the final day of the Southern California Championships in Irvine on Saturday.
Jordan Duggan scored two goals in a 9-2 loss to Santa Margarita. Abigail Hendrix assisted on both goals and scored one, Kai McGeoy earned three ejections and had a goal.
Anna Hepp had a goal and gwo steals and Faith Tedesco made 13 saves in a 10-2 defeat against Murrieta Valley.
The Dons host Buena in their final Channel League game on Thursday.