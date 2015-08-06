Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:23 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Dunkin’ Donuts Moves Toward Approval, But Design Board Can’t Get Past ‘Chubby Columns’

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 6, 2015 | 1:52 p.m.

Dunkin' Donuts may be experiencing a massive expansion throughout California, but the company is getting a strong flavor for what it is like to do business in Santa Barbara.

The Quincy, Mass.-based company this week moved closer to getting final approval to build a restaurant at 3771 State St., the site of an existing Taco Bell, but first it will have to overcome a significant challenge: Chubby columns.

Architect Paul Deppe, a partner with Armet Davi Newlove, a Santa Monica-based firm, said his client Dunkin' Donuts wants to wrap the existing columns in front of the Taco Bell building with fake sandstone because real sandstone would be cost-prohibitive.

"These are pretty chubby columns," said Thiep Cung, a member of Santa Barbara's Architectural Board of Review. "By the time you do it the columns will be chubbier."

Cung also said that natural stone can be wrapped more easily around the columns.

"It's imitation stone that will look like imitation stone, then all the money and effort you put into it, I am not really sure it will look better," Cung said. 

Cung suggested that if Dunkin' Donuts, which is attempting to take on Starbucks as a destination coffee spot, wasn't going to use real stone, they should just leave the columns as they are.

"Get rid of the stone completely," Cung said. "I don't think it does anything to the building. You don't want to spend the money for the real stone, which is understandable, we can't force you to do that, then might as well keep it a beautiful plaster column. They are smaller more in scale and save your money."

Deppe told the ABR that the manufactured stone he was planning to use was called "Santa Barbara Stone," which drew laughs from the ABR members.

ABR member Scott Hopkins said the name doesn't mean anything.

"That's for people in Ohio, 'Ooh, I want Santa Barbara,'" he said. 

The ABR voted to give Dunkin' Donuts preliminary design approval.

The company had responded to the ABR's other concerns, including lowering the height of the front building facade. The ABR also approved a fire pit in front of the business facing State Street. 

Dunkin' Donuts will have to return to ABR one more time for approval on the columns. It cannot pull a building permit until it gets final approval.

Cung suggested that Dunkin' Donuts spend the money on landscaping instead of fake stone.

"I just feel that you are trying to retrofit something," Cung said. "I am not sure it would look great by the time you finish with all the money you spent."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

