Santa Barbara, Dunn, Laguna Blanca Seeded for Boys Soccer Playoffs

Boys Soccer

Channel League-champion Santa Barbara High was seeded third for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 boys soccer playoffs.

The Dons (19-1-5), who reached the division final last season, open at home Friday against Century (7-9-7) from the always-tough Orange League. Because of the expected rain later in the week and an already saturated Peabody Stadium, the game has been moved to San Marcos at 5 p.m.

Three area teams received top four seedings in the soccer playoffs. Laguna Blanca is No. in Division 7 and Dunn is fourth in Division 6.

Dos Pueblos (9-7-7), which finished runner-up to the Dons in league, visits Pac 8-champion San Luis Obispo (17-3-2) in Division 2. Also in the division, Los Padres League-champion Santa Maria (19-2-3) hosts Arroyo Grande (14-7-0, Pac 8 No. 2).

In Division 3, Santa Ynez (8-8-3, LPL No. 3) plays at Crestview League champion El Dorado (12-7-5).

Cabrillo and Lompoc both made the Division 4 playoff. Cabrillo (13-7-2, LPL No. 2) plays host to Hart (Foothill No. 3) while Lompoc (11-11-0, LPL No.4) travels to Culver City (17-6-0, Ocean No. 1).

Condor League-champion Dunn and runner-up Laguna Blanca will play wild-card winners in Divisions 6 and 7, respectively, on Friday. Dunn (10-1-1) hosts either Rancho Alamitos or Arrowhead Christian.

Laguna Blanca (11-1-1) takes on either AGBU-Canoga Park or Academy Careers & Exploration. Laguna's only loss this season was against Dunn.