Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:57 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara, Dunn, Laguna Blanca Seeded for Boys Soccer Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 13, 2017 | 11:26 a.m.

Channel League-champion Santa Barbara High was seeded third for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 boys soccer playoffs.

The Dons (19-1-5), who reached the division final last season, open at home Friday against Century (7-9-7) from the always-tough Orange League. Because of the expected rain later in the week and an already saturated Peabody Stadium, the game has been moved to San Marcos at 5 p.m.

Three area teams received top four seedings in the soccer playoffs. Laguna Blanca is No. in Division 7 and Dunn is fourth in Division 6.

Dos Pueblos (9-7-7), which finished runner-up to the Dons in league, visits Pac 8-champion San Luis Obispo (17-3-2) in Division 2. Also in the division, Los Padres League-champion Santa Maria (19-2-3) hosts Arroyo Grande (14-7-0, Pac 8 No. 2).

In Division 3, Santa Ynez (8-8-3, LPL No. 3) plays at Crestview League champion El Dorado (12-7-5).

Cabrillo and Lompoc both made the Division 4 playoff. Cabrillo (13-7-2, LPL No. 2)  plays host to Hart (Foothill No. 3) while Lompoc (11-11-0, LPL No.4) travels to Culver City (17-6-0, Ocean No. 1).

Condor League-champion Dunn and runner-up Laguna Blanca will play wild-card winners in Divisions 6 and 7, respectively, on Friday. Dunn (10-1-1) hosts either Rancho Alamitos or Arrowhead Christian. 

Laguna Blanca (11-1-1) takes on either AGBU-Canoga Park or Academy Careers & Exploration. Laguna's only loss this season was against Dunn.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 