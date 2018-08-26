Sunday, August 26 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Youth Baseball, Soccer and Inclusive Playground Factions Collide at Santa Barbara Park

Something’s likely to be left out under competing proposals to reconfigure Dwight Murphy Park, across from Santa Barbara Zoo

Soccer Click to view larger
Soccer and baseball currently share a field at Dwight Murphy Park, at 458 Por La Mar Drive across from the Santa Barbara Zoo. The City of Santa Barbara is considering a reconfiguration of the park that could leave one sport on the sidelines. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 26, 2018 | 6:13 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Pony Baseball league could lose practice fields at Dwight Murphy Park under a city plan that is pitting fans of baseball, soccer and universally accessible playgrounds against each other.

The city is in the process of redesigning the park to accommodate more community uses, including soccer, passive recreation and a universally accessible playground. The roughly triangular site at 458 Por La Mar Drive is bounded by the Santa Barbara Zoo on the east, the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara on the south and the Union Pacific railroad tracks to the north.

The park’s Concept B proposal would place the accessible playground on the Por La Mar Drive corner closest to the hotel and a new parking lot along Niños Drive on the east side, to accommodate families visiting the playground.

In between the playground and a reoriented, smaller turf soccer and multiuse field would be a small open space area of natural grass.

Several Pony Baseball representatives spoke at last week’s joint Parks & Recreation Commission and Neighborhood Advisory Council meeting, urging the panels and the city to save the fields and support Concept A, which not only would retain the practice fields but create space for a youth baseball diamond.

More than 100 people packed the Wednesday meeting at City Hall, and Parks & Recreation director Jill Zachary asked that the fire marshal be summoned to ensure that City Council chambers and its overflow room were not creating a fire danger.

Molly Kemper, a Pony Baseball board member, gave her support to Concept A, which she said “can accommodate the most children and families during Dwight Murphy (Park)’s lifetime.”

She urged the city not to take away youth baseball fields.

“I was never a champion of youth sports until we found Pony,” Kemper said. “Now that I see the incredible impact it has had on my own family and so many others, it is dear to my heart.”

Meghan Salas, Pony Baseball’s board president, pointed out that the league is jammed into the two ballfields at MacKenzie Park, at 3200 State St. in San Roque, which is home to 450 players in the spring and 200 in the fall. She noted that 10 percent of the league’s players are on scholarships.

Salas said the city should support Concept A because the league could then host All-Star baseball tournaments that would bring money into the Santa Barbara economy.

“We at Pony have been dreaming of adding another baseball field somewhere in Santa Barbara,” she said.

If the city were to go with Concept B and place the accessible playground at the south corner, the baseball practice field would have to go. Were the playground to go on the north end, the baseball practice field could remain and there would be room for a baseball diamond, as well.

But some object to a playground being placed near the railroad tracks, and Highway 101 just beyond them.

Preferring a playground at the other end of the park is Bill Strong, who founded the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation on behalf of his daughter, who died in 2015 at age 7. Gwendolyn was born with spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, a genetic disease affecting the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement.

“We have many wonderful playgrounds in Santa Barbara and many wonderful parks, but none of them are universally accessible,” he said. “Our goal is to bring that gift to Santa Barbara, and Dwight Murphy field provides that space to do that.”

Strong noted some of the environmental challenges of a playground located near train tracks and a freeway.

“For those with sensory issues or breathing equipment, we think that wouldn’t be the best placement,” he said. “We would prefer it to be placed ... in the other corner.”

Many of those who turned out for the meeting — as well as many who were turned away because of the crowd size — were soccer families.

Luis Alcaraz, an elementary school teacher and coach for the Santa Barbara Revolution soccer club, was raised on the Eastside, and said kids need soccer fields at Dwight Murphy Park.

“Soccer fields, as we all know, in Santa Barbara are very limited and scarce, and therefore building these new soccer fields at both Murphy and Ortega Park is going to be a benefit,” he said.

He said the Santa Barbara Revolution League hosts more than 650 players on a weekend.

“It is not a seasonal thing,” Alcaraz said. “It is year-round. The league runs for about 10 months out of the year. So not providing those soccer fields for those 650 kids will be disastrous.”

He said a smaller soccer field to teach the sport to youth is “an injustice,” explaining that his age 8-and-under soccer team plays on a field that is 50 yards by 30 yards. A standard soccer field for that age group is 70 yards by 50 yards.

No decisions were made at the meeting, and most of the commissioners and neighborhood advisory council members who spoke acknowledged they didn’t know how to solve problem of field space.

Parks & Recreation Commission chairwoman Beebe Longstreet said she empathized with the baseball crowd.

“We have not had enough fields for the past 20 years,” she said. “We are a built-out city ... I don’t know where we put them. We could never identify spots then, and we never could buy the land we need.

“You are being heard, but the solutions aren’t simple.”

The city is also looking to overhaul Ortega Park, at 604 E. Ortega St. next to Santa Barbara Junior High School, but the changes there — which include a baseball and soccer fields, splash pads, a playground, swimming pool and skateboard park — are less controversial.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk and connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

