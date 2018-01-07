Santa Barbara Earns 4 Podium Finishes at Arroyo Wrestling Tourney

Wrestling

Four Santa Barbara High wrestlers earned podium finishes at the Arroyo Classic in El Monte over the weekend.

Jon Huther was the top finisher for the Dons, coming in second place in the 152-pound division.

Bobby de la Guerra finished third at 138 pounds and Gabe Morello (113) and Brandon Lazcano each grabbed fifth place in the tournament that drew 28 teams.

Santa Barbara will next compete at the Santa Ynez Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

