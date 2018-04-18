Community Environmental Council Hosting Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival This Weekend

The Community Environmental Council will host the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival this weekend, with a variety of activities and entertainment, free and open to the public as usual.

The event, now celebrating its 48th year, will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St.

“There’s something for everyone,” Festival Director Kathi King said. “Our general theme this year is to educate, inspire and act. Those are all the things we strive to do, in addition to making it a fun event.”

The two-day gathering is expected to draw more than 30,000 visitors to the park and will include more than 200 exhibitors, a food court, a beer and wine garden, main stage and two mini-stages offering music and demonstrations.

“Bring your appetite,” King said. “There’s a lot of great food.”

Organizers said the event will feature a free bike valet, with complimentary bike tune-ups and secure parking. More than 1,100 bikes were valeted in the area last year.

The festival also will showcase electric vehicles, new electric bicycle test drives, and includes multiple award ceremonies, special programs and guests.

Congressman Salud Carbajal and singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins will present the Community Environmental Council's 2018 Environmental Hero Award at 12:45 p.m Saturday at the kid stage.

Festival organizers are partnering with Explore Ecology to present the second annual Santa Barbara County community-nominated awards for students, teachers and classes that have spearheaded environmental change.

The family-friendly event will offer a kids area with art and craft activities, musical performances, storytelling and face painting.

King said the festival focuses on connecting the dots between climate change and the increase in natural disasters as the Community Environmental Council works to build a resilient climate future.

Visit the event website here for more information about Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival schedule.

The Santa Barbara Car Free Project announced festival-goers arriving without a car can register to win daily prize packages featuring round-trip tickets on the Amtrak Surfliner train.

“If you’re coming to the Earth Day Festival from out of town, take the train,” Lyz Hoffman, county Air Pollution Control District spokeswoman, said in a statement.

“If you live in town, walk, bike, or ride the bus or electric shuttle to the park. It’s easy and helps reduce pollution from cars and keeps our air cleaner.”

