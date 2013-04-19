Fly With the Noozhawk Flock at Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

There will be dozens of things to see and do this weekend during the annual Earth Day celebration in Santa Barbara, but what could be better than hanging with the Noozhawk flock?

Members of the Noozhawk team — led by founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen — will be staffing a booth Saturday and Sunday at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St.

Earth Day runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the park.

The Noozhawk booth will be in Alameda Park East, adjacent to the main walkway leading to the food court.

Stop by and meet Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton and staff writers Lara Cooper, Giana Magnoli and Gina Potthoff.

Representing the sales team will be vice president of business development Kim Clark, plus Chris Donahue and Angela Miller-Bevan.

And, of course, Noozhawk mascot Scoop will be on hand and ready to meet — and get his picture taken with — new friends.

The booth will be stocked with goodies for visitors, and we’ll be raffling off tickets to upcoming events in town.

Hope to see you there.

Click here for the full Earth Day schedule.